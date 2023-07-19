Potter County Grand Jury declines to charge homeowner, says shooting was justified

An Amarillo grand jury has declined any charges against a homeowner who shot and killed a suspect during an attempted break-in.

"This case was presented in front of the Potter County Grand Jury. Their decision was No Bill for the homeowner stating the homicide was justified," an Amarillo Police Department news release states about the July 12 decision.

According to previous reports, Amarillo officers responded about 5:26 a.m. June 22 to a residence located in the 1700 block of North Adams on a report of a person trying to break into a home, and the homeowner was armed. When officers arrived, they were told the male suspect had forced his way into the home, and the homeowner had shot him. The suspect was identified as Cedric Milligan, 53, and next of kin was notified.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit investigated the incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Grand jury says Amarillo homeowner was justified in suspect shooting