Potter County jury finds man guilty of murder, sentenced to 48 years in prison

On July 20, after a three-day trial, a Potter County jury found Fabian Robledo guilty of murder in the death of Lee Bret Dillman. Robledo was sentenced to 48 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to a news release posted Friday on Facebook by the 47th District Attorney's Office.

The trial took place in the 320th District Court with Judge Steven Denny presiding.

Fabian Robledo

According to previous reports, the assault took place on Aug. 30, 2020. The Amarillo Police Department said at the time that the suspect originally faced an aggravated assault charge but was then charged with murder after the assault victim died. Dillman, 60, died on Sept. 6, 2020, from injuries received during the assault in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. Robledo, who was 30 at the time, was still on the scene when officers arrived, and he was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

"After a verbal confrontation between Dillman and Robledo, Robledo dragged Dillman out of his car by his legs and began to physically assault him," the 47th District Attorney's Office said of the case. "He then dragged Dillman into an alley where he continued his assault. Dillman was transported to the hospital due to head injuries and brain bleeding. He underwent surgery due to the amount of injuries, but never recovered and was eventually pronounced braindead."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County jury finds man guilty of murder, sentenced to 48 years