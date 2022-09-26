Potter County leaders praise first responders’ actions at Tri-State Fair shooting

At its regular meeting Monday morning the Potter County Commissioner’s Court honored the actions of two first responders who were injured in last week’s Tri-State Fair shooting that left several people, including first responders, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Potter County Deputy William “Jake” Snyder and volunteer firefighter for Potter County Fire and Rescue Station 4 Brady Carrol were honored for going above and beyond in the apprehension of an active shooter at the Tri-State Fair on Sept. 19. Both first responders were working security at the fair when a suspect opened fire with Snyder returning fire and hitting the suspect.

Off-duty deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting identified, released from hospital

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner reflected on being notified about the shooting at the Tr-State Fair. She recalled receiving a phone call in the early morning hours after the incident from Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas that there was an officer-involved shooting at the fair, with two first responders receiving injuries that required hospitalization.

Tanner said that she visited with both first responders in the hospital the next morning and saw that they were both alert and doing well. She said she visited with the men for a while to ensure they were OK. When asked why these men do what they do, Tanner recalled they said adrenaline was the motivating factor.

“I wanted to tell them that not only was I very proud of them, but I am happy that they were still breathing,” Tanner said.

Tanner said that after speaking with them and becoming more familiar with their actions, she wanted to give recognition for the actions they took to apprehend an active shooter.

“I am happy to see that they are OK and up and walking today so that we could honor their actions,” Tanner said. “It feels so good to be able to recognize people for work well done and they certainly showed that they deserved it. They knew the danger involved but the adrenaline was so high that they were able to apprehend the shooter.”

Speaking about what the recognition might mean to these first responders, Tanner said it spoke well for the training that these men had that they were able to rise to the situation, passing with flying colors.

"They reacted and did what they were supposed to do with no second thought; they just did what they had to do to stop the shooter," Tanner said. “It shows they take their training and duty very seriously about being able to fight when they have to fight. It meant so much to me to see that they were OK.”

Thomas spoke about his trepidation after receiving a call that an officer had been shot along with a first responder. He said that once he received that call, he was on the scene shortly.

“Last Monday, I got the worst phone call that I never want to get again, saying that there had been a shooting out at the fair,” Thomas said.

Praising the cooperation between agencies in their reactions, Thomas said that all entities worked to secure the scene. He described it as organized chaos. He checked the status of all shooting victims and went to the hospital to visit the first responders.

“We are very fortunate today to be able to recognize these guys for going above and beyond the call of duty,” Thomas said. “When incidents like this happen, we are hurting; we are normal human beings we hurt we cry.”

He said it's his job to be there for his law enforcement family when they are hurting to be there for them and their families.

“I was thankful for one that my guys were ok and two I that I never want to do that again.” Thomas said. “You never know in this job when its going to happen. It was very rewarding that the judge recognized them today.

Thomas said that his men train all the time to be able to respond to any situation that they come across. He said that each year every officer goes through 40 hours of training to handle situations like this every cycle.

While Thomas could not disclose much about the suspect, he did emphasize that parents need to be more involved in paying attention to what their children are doing for activities and for people to be more responsible with their weapons by not making weapons easily accessible or to be stolen.

“Be involved in your kid’s life,” Thomas said.

Thomas praised his men’s actions, which he attributed to following their training.

“The training never stops, and it helps to have first responders to know what to do in these situations,” Thomas said. “It is nice to know that our guys will go in and do what they are trained to do. We are here to make the community safe. It could have been a lot worse if not for their actions.”

