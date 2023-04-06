The Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is alerting the public to a scam involving fraudulent agents seeking sensitive financial and personal information.

PCSO was made aware Thursday, April 6 of the scam circulating in the community and said Amazon, along with the DEA, are names being used.

"The scammers are sending messages stating your Amazon account was hacked. Once you respond to the message, you are then transferred to a fraudulent OIG Federal Agent who alleges you are under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking," PCSO states in a news release. "Then, the fraudulent agents begin asking for personal information relating to bank accounts and specific identification. OIG Agent Gary Wilson and DEA Agent David Freeman are the two names currently being used" but this is not to say these are the only names involved, the sheriff's office noted.

The Amarillo community can always call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900 to help answer any questions about the scam.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam mentioning Amazon, DEA