Potter County Sheriff's Office warns of scam

The Potter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of another scam circulating in the area.

More: Amarillo police warn public about phone call with scammer posing as officer

According to officials, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, a member of the Amarillo community called the sheriff's office to see if they had a warrant out for their arrest. After speaking with the community member, it was established they were in contact with a scammer, Potter County authorities said in a news release.

The scammer stated the community member had an outstanding warrant and needed to be paid in cash or gift cards. The news release continued: "The scammer stated he was Lt. Langwell who is a current employee of the Sheriff’s Office. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant or ever ask a member of this community for cash or meet with them to get cash from them. Please be aware of this ongoing SCAM."

Those in the Amarillo community who have any questions or doubts about a situation can always contact the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900 to verify any information they receive regarding the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Scammer using officer's name, Potter County sheriff warns