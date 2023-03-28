Potter County sheriffs seek suspects from armed carjacking in Tyson Foods parking lot

The Potter County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking for two suspects involved in an armed carjacking in the Tyson Foods parking lot Monday afternoon.

According to PCSO, officers responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. Monday of a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Tyson Foods plant in the Amarillo area.

A 50-year-old woman told officers she was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by a white man in his 40s, and a white woman in her 20s. The woman told sheriffs that both suspects were brandishing handguns and both pointed them at her, instructing her to exit her vehicle.

Potter County Sheriff's Office

Both suspects were reported to be wearing masks to cover their faces. They drove off in the woman's 2008 Red Nissan Maxima with a Texas license plate of KFY2509. The suspects drove away in the Nissan in an unknown direction.

Individuals with any information in this case are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.

