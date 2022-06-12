Potter/Randall Counties Court Dockets for 06-12-2022

POTTER COUNTY

181st District Court

• Dirk Jacobus Minders. Judgment on two charges of indecency with a child, exposure. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

• Raul Brian Diaz. Judgment on two counts of burglary of a habitation, intend other felony. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each count.

• Saman Khamisi. Judgment. Attempt to commit sexual assault. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

• Amber Michelle Luther. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 20AU. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

• Thomas Arrieta Jr. Judgment on two charges of sex offender’s duty to register, life/annually. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

• John Edwin Murphy-Grenier. Judgment. Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

251st District Court

• Donald Ray Hewitt. Judgment. Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

• Michael Aragon. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $400 fine and costs. (2) Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received three years probation, $300 fine and costs.

• Ramon Garcia. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation, intend other felony. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

• Tamara Dorsha Jackson. Deferred adjudication. Arson. Defendant received seven years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Lauren Goodman. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated with child younger than 15 years of age. Punishment assessed three years probation and costs.

• Perla Escareno. Deferred adjudication. Abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

• Samantha Christen. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed three days in Potter County Detention Center, $500 fine and costs.

320th District Court

• Jeremy Marc Green. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member with previous conviction. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Joanna Sue Coulter. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 21 months in state jail and costs.

• Jordan Anthony Chaplin. Deferred adjudication on three charges. (1-2) Two charges of harassment of a public servant and (3) Assault a public servant. Defendant received three years probation and costs on each charge.

• Rocky Samuel Gonzales. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Defendant received five years probation and costs. (2) Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received five years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Ricky Bolton. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

108th District Court

• David Lewis Holland. Judgment on four charges. (1) Arson, intend damage habitat/place of worship. Punishment assessed 99 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $10,000 fine and costs. (2) Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Punishment assessed 20 years in TDCJID and costs. (3) Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed five years in TDCJID, $10,000 fine and costs. (4) Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed 80 years in TDCJID and costs.

• Daniel Ross Gallagher. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received five years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Court at Law No. 1

• Albert Alton Grant. Judgment on three charges. (1) Evading arrest/detention, (2) Interfere with emergency request for assistance and (3) Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

• Rebecca Adelle Bevers. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Leopoldo Sanchez-Minjares. Judgment. Criminal mischief, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Adam Junior Pierce. Judgment. Criminal trespass of habitat/shelter/superfund/ infrastructure. Punishment assessed six months probation and costs.

• Joel Sang Ngo Jr. Judgment on two charges. (1) Criminal trespass of habitat/shelter/ superfund/infrastructure and (2) Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

• Christian Coronado. Judgment on three charges of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed 51 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

• John Edwin Murphy-Grenier. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Betsy Lynn Sedatol. Judgment. Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Court at Law No. 2

• Katocha Ann Rodriquez. Judgment. Accident involving damage to vehicle, more than $200. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Leon Molina. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

• Brent Delane Sexton. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

• Fernando Dominguez. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Nathan Wheeler. Judgment on two charges. (1) Resist arrest, search or transport and (2) Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Court at Law No. 1

• Clayton Wade Chance. Judgment. Resist arrest, search or transport. Punishment assessed 338 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Pete Anthony Gonzales. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Eddie Joe Williamson. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 15 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Jeremy Dale Ward. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Jimmy Dale Smith. Deferred adjudication. Discharge firearm in certain municipalities. Defendant received nine months probation and costs.

• Landon Ryan Wilcox. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Dustin Michael Barrick. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Corbin Haynes Yarbrough. Judgment. Criminal mischief, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Domenek Gene Dominguez. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Orlando Alejandro Garza Jr. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Ruben Flores. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Court at Law No. 2

• Michael John Hunt. Judgment. Criminal trespass of habitat/shelter/superfund/ infrastructure. Punishment assessed 180 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter/Randall Counties Court Dockets for 06-12-2022