Pottsville boy, 5, found walking street in a diaper; parents charged

Oct. 3—POTTSVILLE — A man and woman were charged by city police after a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of West Race Street wearing only a diaper around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 26.

Police said the boy's hands, feet and face were covered in dirt.

Officers located the parents, Erin Kelly Laux, 36, and Marlin Weyant, 42, at their home at 322 W. Race St. They found two other children, ages 4 and 10, unsupervised at the home.

The living conditions of the home were poor and a hazard for children, police said.

Police took emergency custody of the children, and Schuylkill County Children & Youth workers assisted in relocating them.

Pottsville code enforcement officers were called for inspections and a follow-up investigation and subsequently condemned the home.

Police said assistance options were provided to Laux and Weyant, who were charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children.