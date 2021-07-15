Pottsville man accused of holding gun to clerk's head faces county court

Jul. 15—POTTSVILLE — A man accused of pointing a handgun at the face of an A-Plus Mini Mart employee last month had seven charges held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley.

Tiheef Richard Marshall, 46, of 322 Washington St., Apt./Suite 2, was arrested by Pottsville police Patrolman Tina Sullivan and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime and disorderly conduct; and a summary charge of harassment.

Sullivan said she was called to the store at 100 S. Claude A. Lord Blvd. around 1:50 a.m. June 29 for a report of a black man with a gun and encountered Marshall, who walked toward her vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody.

Clerk Shaquan Davenport told police Marshall had been standing outside the store and was there when he walked out to speak to Richard Stepp, who pulled up in his vehicle and had his driver's side door open, police said.

Sullivan said Marshall walked up to Stepp and said something to the man, who responded to the comment by saying, "Yeah, if I'm still alive."

Marshall motioned toward Davenport, saying the only person that needs to worry about being alive is this (expletive), Sullivan said.

Davenport said he saw a handgun with a flashlight taped to the barrel of it, with Marshall saying, "I'm for it today, I'll do it today," before he pointed the weapon at Davenport's face.

Marshall then moved behind Davenport and held the gun to the back of his head, police said. Davenport said he struggled with Marshall and was able to take him to the ground. The gun fell to the ground during the struggle.

Sullivan said Marshall was upset with Davenport because he would not stay away from his girlfriend.

Reiley determined that prosecutors presented enough evidence to substantiate the charges and ordered the case to Schuylkill County Court.

Marshall was defended by court appointed attorney Jeffrey Markosky, of Mahanoy City.

At the county court level, Marshall can enter a guilty plea to the charges or plead not guilty and request a trial.