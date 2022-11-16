Pottsville man arrested on drug charges after raid

Nov. 16—A 59-year-old Pottsville man was in Schuylkill County Prison after he was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, according to a press release from the Schuylkill County District Attorney's office.

Members of the state police, district attorney's office, county drug task force and Pottsville police executed a search warrant at a residence for Timmy Lamar Coleman.

The address of the residence and the time of the raid were not provided.

Authorities said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription medicine.

Coleman was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi. Bail was set at $25,000 straight cash.

Unable to post bail, Coleman was remanded to prison.

Coleman is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of a small amount of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.