Pottsville man charged with distribution of fentanyl, other drugs

Oct. 16—A Pottsville man was jailed after he was arrested by state police on drug charges.

David Norman Murphy, 59, of 111 S. Seventh St., faces two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by an unregistered person.

He was charged Oct. 3 by Trooper Russ A. Rothermel, Reading, after a search warrant was executed at his home following a joint investigation by state police and the county drug task force.

In an affidavit filed in district court, Rothermel said Murphy and three other individuals were present when officers arrived at the property.

Rothermel said police seized several items of contraband and "of evidentiary value," including 40 glassine packets containing fentanyl; over 50 grams of methamphetamine; psilocybin mushrooms; marijuana; numerous items of drug paraphernalia; and $2,017.

Murphy told police he delivers narcotics to two close family members and that the methamphetamine, which was found on his person, was supposed to be picked up by an individual earlier that day, according to Rothermel.

Murphy said he had received the methamphetamine two days prior and that he doesn't profit from the sales, Rothermel said.

Furthermore, the defendant said he does not use heroin and fentanyl but that he gives it to females in exchange for sexual acts. He said he acquires methamphetamine and heroin from two different places, according to Rothermel.

Rothermel said that random samples of the suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were later field-tested and yielded positive results. He concluded that Murphy had possessed the drugs with the intent to deliver them rather than for personal use.

Murphy was arraigned Oct. 3 by Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and was jailed in Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 bail.

Murphy will have to answer to the charges at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville. Although the hearing was originally set for Oct. 9, it has been postponed to allow Murphy to find a public defender, and has not yet been rescheduled.

