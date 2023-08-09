UPDATE: Pottsville man faces four felonies from Tuesday incident

Aug. 9—POTTSVILLE — A city man wanted in connection with the incident that brought a swarm of law enforcement to his house on Tuesday evening was apprehended Wednesday morning in a nearby cemetery.

John Joseph Liptok Sr., 57, of 1803 W. Norwegian St., was charged with one felony count each of weapons of mass destruction and bomb threats, and two felony counts of terroristic threats by city police Detective Joseph Krammes.

He was arraigned at about 3 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

Krammes said he became aware of a bench warrant for Liptok around 10 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to take the man into custody. Liptok did not answer his door.

He had been scheduled to appear in Schuylkill County Court at 1 p.m. Monday for sentencing but failed to do so, resulting in Judge Christina E. Hale issuing the warrant.

The sentencing was for charges of making repairs to or selling offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and three traffic violations.

A jury found Liptok guilty of the charges during a trial that ended June 12, court records show.

Krammes said that as the events unfolded, he and Capt. Kirk Becker were told that Liptok called the judge's chambers at the courthouse from his house phone and made comments about not showing up for sentencing and that he was willing to die for his rights.

Krammes said around 3:30 p.m. he and Becker went to the home again and knocked, but again Liptok did not answer.

Around 4:15 p.m., Krammes said, Liptok exited the side kitchen door and began speaking to officers while holding what appeared to be a dark-colored grenade.

He then told officers, "You know what this is — if you come in my house, it's going to go off." Krammes said Liptok then appeared to pull the pin of the grenade and went back into his residence.

Shortly afterward, Liptok called the cellphone of an officer on-scene from his landline and said he was sending his son out, adding he had already pulled the pin on the grenade and was going to turn the gas on in his house.

The detective said Liptok's son, Nicholas, came out of the house, saying that he was scared of his dad and did not want to be in the house. The son said he was not sure about a grenade but knew his father had firearms.

Krammes said based on the observations and comments, the 1800 block of West Norwegian Street was evacuated and additional resources called, including the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), the FBI, Pottsville firefighters and Schuylkill EMS.

Minersville police assisted by handling calls in Pottsville, Krammes added.

He said after an "extended and methodical search" of Liptok's residence and a neighboring residence, it was determined he "managed to exit the property during the early stages of the incident."

Early Wednesday, city police were alerted by a citizen about a suspicious man on Hillside Road near the Calvary Cemetery, nearly a mile south of Liptok's house across mountainous terrain near the Forest Hills section of the city. No roads directly connect the two areas.

Subsequently identified as Liptok, he was taken into custody without incident.

City police chief John R. Morrow did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment on the incident. State police Trooper David Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, had no comment Wednesday, saying it was a city incident.

Police have not said exactly when they left the scene, but the county communications center said the incident ended sometime between 2 and 5 a.m.

Past charges

Liptok has a criminal history in Schuylkill County dating more than 30 years.

In February 1991 he was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terrorist threats. He entered a guilty plea to the aggravated assault charge.

Also in 1991, Liptok entered a guilty plea to charges of terroristic threats.

He was charged with harassment two times, once in 2002 and the other in 2007.

Court records also show Liptok was cited several times for traffic and non-traffic summary violations.

Liptok's home has upsidedown American flags flying on a pole off the front porch and on a tall pole in the yard. A wooden Bigfoot cutout at the front porch has the words "Liptak war party" painted on it. Two signs warn of surveillance cameras and there are three handicapped/reserved parking signs, one reading "Combat Disabled Veteran Permit;" a no parking sign and a beware of dog and authorized personnel signs on the front porch.

Loud bangs heard

At various times during the encounter, police used a bullhorn to communicate with a person they addressed as John. When that appeared unsuccessful, a siren noise sounded almost continuously from about 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

The first law enforcement were reported in the area around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and a state police special emergency response team (SERT) arrived soon thereafter. An armored vehicle arrived about 6 p.m., a sharpshooter was visible on a nearby rooftop about 6:45 p.m. and a vehicle with a battering ram was driving on Norwegian Street about an hour later.

Loud bangs were heard at various times throughout the night.

About 12:30 a.m. several individuals could be seen in an upstairs room searching using a flashlight, though lights were also on in the first and second floors. They also opened a window.

The Yorkville Hose Company block party was taking place a short distance away. It went on as planned, though emergency vehicles did not use their sirens for the block party parade, and attendance was reportedly down because of the incident.

"I'm just happy with the police response," Karen Portland, who lives on South 19th Street, said around 11 p.m. as she arrived home from the nearby block party.

