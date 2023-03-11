Pottsville man found not guilty of burglary and assault charges

Mar. 10—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County jury on Monday found a Pottsville man not guilty on burglary and other charges stemming from an incident in Palo Alto on June 13, 2022.

The jury found Taylor R. Weigand, 31, of 1680 Mount Hope Ave., not guilty of felony burglary and criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and criminal mischief.

Weigand's attorney, Joseph P. Nahas of Frackville, said the jury made the right decision in the case following the one-day trial before Schuylkill County Judge Charles M. Miller.

Nahas said prosecutors claimed that Weigand entered the property of his ex-girlfriend, Hope Brady, at 225 E. Bacon St. in June by kicking in the back door with the intent to commit a simple assault.

Nahas said the jury believed his closing arguments that Brady allowed Weigand into the home after he knocked and that once inside, he did not injure, threaten or attempt to hurt the woman.

"As a defense attorney, there are no greater words to hear than not guilty and being able to give a person their life back," Nahas said. "The jury got it right."

Weigand was arrested by state police Trooper Christian Reistroffer of the Schuylkill Haven station who said he was called to the home and spoke with Brady who reported Weigand kicked open the locked back door and entered.

The woman told Reistroffer that she ran to her bedroom and locked the door, but Weigand punched a hole in the door in an attempt to enter.

Reistroffer said that Brady went on to report that Weigand was yelling derogatory comments and threatening to beat her and her current boyfriend up the entire time.