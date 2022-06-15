Pottsville man jailed for assaulting woman and holding her against her will

Jun. 15—POTTSVILLE — A man was jailed after being arrested by Pottsville police on Sunday for assaulting a woman and holding her against her will for several hours.

Police said officers were called around 5:40 p.m. for a domestic assault where a 36-year-old Pottsville woman was being held against her will at 217 N. Centre St., Apt. 3A.

While responding, police said, officers were receiving information through a friend of the woman being held captive who was receiving text messages from the victim.

At the scene, officers secured the perimeter and entered the apartment. They found the woman and assisted in getting her out and to safety.

Police said the woman reported that Daniel Mahoney, 33, of Pottsville, had been holding her against her will in the apartment for about 4 1/2 hours.

She also said the incident started when Mahoney began arguing and yelling at her. It escalated into the man telling her she could not leave.

Police said that each time the woman would try to leave, Mahoney would stop her. This occurred at least three times.

The woman also reported that Mahoney struck her, pushed her down, grabbed her by her throat and choked her approximately four times.

She went on to report that Mahoney took her cellphone in an attempt to prevent her from calling for help.

Police said the woman was able to retrieve the phone and contact a friend.

Through an investigation, police said they learned the apartment was equipped with an internal surveillance system, but Mahoney had destroyed the recording device to prevent its use as evidence.

Mahoney was found hiding in a closet and taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at the apartment.

As a result of the incident, police Patrolman Isaac Souchak charged Mahoney with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, false imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail, police said.