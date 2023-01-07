Pottsville man jailed in domestic assault

Jan. 7—A man was jailed after Pottsville police responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the 200 block of West Union Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said their investigation determined that Nicolas Webber, 32, assaulted a 37-year-old woman by shoving her, biting her and pulling her hair.

Webber was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, pursuant to domestic violence.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.