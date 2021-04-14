Pottsville man jailed for drugs; woman wanted

Apr. 14—POTTSVILLE — Police charged and jailed one person and are seeking the whereabouts of another after officers tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at 606 N. 16th St. around 11:10 a.m. Friday.

The warrant obtained by state police troopers was for James D. Michshaw, 47, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

While serving the arrest warrant, police said officers saw numerous controlled substances and items of drug paraphernalia in plain view, secured the area and obtained a search warrant from Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville.

Authorities seized 127 grams of methamphetamine with a potential street value of $12,000; 12 containers of a brown waxy substance that contained THC; multiple digital scales, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia; and $1,815 in cash.

Michshaw was charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He was arraigned by Reiley and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $75,000 bail, police said.

Police also filed a criminal complaint charging Jaclyn Marie Hollywood, 38, also of 606 N. 16th St., with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a small amount of marijuana; and prohibited possession of an electronic or electric incapacitation device.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hollywood is asked to call police at 570-628-3792.