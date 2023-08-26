Pottsville man receives state prison term after failing to show up for original sentencing

Aug. 25—POTTSVILLE — A city man charged in relation to the standoff with police at his home earlier this month was sentenced Friday to more than two years in a state correctional facility on weapons- and drug-related crimes.

A jury on June 12 found John Joseph Liptok Sr., 57, of 1803 W. Norwegian St., guilty of charges of making repairs to or selling offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and three traffic violations.

Liptok's sentencing had originally been scheduled for Aug. 7, but he failed to appear in Schuylkill County Court, which resulted in Judge Christina E. Hale issuing a bench warrant.

The next day, Liptok became involved in a standoff with city police at his home after refusing to be taken into custody. Liptok faces several felony charges related to that incident.

Hale said she had originally considered imposing a shorter sentence on Aug. 7 but that Liptok's subsequent actions warranted a lengthier one — in a state facility rather than in Schuylkill County Prison.

"You chose not to appear at sentencing on August 7, and there was no reason for you not to appear," Hale said. " ... Today, you have shown absolutely no remorse. You have taken no accountability for the crimes of which you were convicted on June 12."

Hale issued a "standard guideline" sentence for Liptok consisting of up to 56 months in state prison.

On the count of prohibited offensive weapons, he received a sentence of 16 to 32 months with mental health treatment.

He was also ordered to serve two consecutive sentences of six to 12 months each, as well as a concurrent sentence for six to 12 months, for possession of controlled substances.

Liptok was ordered to pay restitution of $365 to the Bureau of Forensic Services' regional crime lab in Harrisburg, as well as $403.43 to the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office.

No penalties were imposed for the three traffic-related summary offenses.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew T. Bench, who prosecuted the case, said Liptok has mental health problems that form the basis and "etiology" of his conduct earlier this month.

"Mr. Liptok took a series of actions on the day of the sentencing (Aug. 7) that proved, at least to the commonwealth, that he represents a clear and present threat to the community," Bench said. "Although the charges in this case, the underlying case, arise from his mental health issues, the (issues) are so serious and so substantial that they certainly warrant a state sentence."

A state correctional facility, he said, would allow the defendant to seek mental health treatment.

Bench said that, when police appeared with Liptok's arrest warrant at his home on Aug. 8, Liptok responded at his door wielding a grenade and indicated he would "turn on the natural gas in his house."

"He said he would release the grenade, causing an explosion on the block," Bench said. "Which necessitated a response from the Pennsylvania state police SWAT team and essentially shut down several city blocks in the City of Pottsville for half a day.

"We believe that arises out of Mr. Liptok's mental health condition."

Before Hale delivered the sentencing, Liptok requested that he receive a sentence in county, rather than state, prison so he can be closer to his family.

"I only have my daughter and my son here," said Liptok, who was not represented by an attorney.

Liptok said police had destroyed his home and killed his service dog as a result of the events Aug. 8. He also denied possessing a grenade when he was confronted by police at his home.

In delivering her sentencing, Hale said, she had to take into consideration any mitigating or "aggravating circumstances." While the defendant is innocent until proven guilty on the new charges, Hale said, the events leading up to those charges had influenced her decision.

"Your failure to appear in court, your actions, resulted in the standoff referenced by Attorney Bench," Hale said. "You caused me to issue the bench warrant. You caused the SWAT team response. You caused the destruction of your home and the damage to your home. Your actions terrorized and displaced an entire neighborhood.

"I'm not calling you a coward, but I am stating that your actions in failing to appear were cowardly and manipulative. There has to be some measure of justice, and all you did was delay justice."

Hale called the defendant a "clear and present danger to society" and said his mental health problems require treatment in a state correctional facility.

"I do hope that you get the help that you need," she said.

Following the standoff at his home, Liptok was apprehended by police near a city cemetery, after which he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

He was charged by city police Detective Joseph J. Krammes with one felony count each of weapons of mass destruction and bomb threats, and two felony counts of terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing for those charges is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday before Reiley.

Contact the writer: hlee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6085