Pottsville man sentenced to 60 months for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

Dec. 7—A Pottsville man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing for Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, who had previously pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl, as well as possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that Jackson-Flowers possessed approximately 158 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of fentanyl and 53 grams of marijuana in a book bag that he threw away while being chased by officers of the Pottsville Police Department in October 2021.

Jackson-Flowers also possessed a 9 mm Ruger P89 pistol with an obliterated serial number, which was recovered in a backyard near where he was observed fleeing.

Pottsville police said that after the incident, they were called for a report of gunfire around 1:05 p.m. in the 600 block of John O'Hara Street.

Patrolman Isaac Souchak saw a man at the scene, later identified as Jackson-Flowers, acting suspiciously and trying to walk away. When Souchak began to speak with Jackson-Flowers, he fled on foot, but Souchak pursued and took him into custody.

An investigation determined that Jackson-Flowers fired four rounds from a 9 mm handgun during a dispute with a 29-year-old Pottsville man.

One of the rounds, police said, went through the exterior wall of a private residence and into the bedroom of a 14-year-old boy who was inside at the time.

The matter was investigated by the FBI, the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office and Pottsville police. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted the case.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

The case was also brought as part of a districtwide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin.

Led by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to find, apprehend and prosecute individuals who commit heroin-related offenses.