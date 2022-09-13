Pottsville man waives indecent assault charge to county court

Sep. 13—A city man charged by Pottsville police with having indecent contact with a woman on May 28 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

David James Davis, 67, of 607 Race St., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley on a sole charge of indecent assault filed by Pottsville police Detective Joseph Welsh.

Welsh said he charged Davis stemming from an incident which happened while the defendant was visiting a home in the city.

The indecent assault occurred after the person Davis was visiting left the residence, according to Welsh, leaving the alleged victim alone with Davis.

Davis then fondled the alleged victim three times, Welsh said.

In addition, the woman reported that Davis attempted to kiss her during the assaults, Welsh said.

Davis was interviewed on July 5 and admitted to fondling the woman and also kissing her on the lips, according to the detective.

Welsh said that the alleged victim has intellectual and development issues and is incapable of consent.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Davis will now have to answer to the charge in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Davis remains free on $10,000 bail pending further court action.