Pottsville parking meter reader who punched man remains employed

Aug. 13—A meter reader for the Pottsville Parking Authority who punched a man being issued a parking ticket remains employed as he awaits a hearing.

Parking Authority Executive Director Ian Lipton confirmed Patrick Mahoney's status following the authority's regular Friday meeting.

An item on the agenda said the authority and its solicitor, Thomas Campion, met in executive session Aug. 1 to discuss a personnel matter, with action pending review by Campion.

City police charged Mahoney, 65, of Auburn, with summary harassment following an incident on July 27.

Mahoney had issued a parking ticket to Christopher Teorodo Velazquez, 34, of Pottsville, in the area of Fourth and West Market streets. According to police, Velazquez became upset after seeing the ticket and approached Mahoney in an aggressive manner while yelling and using obscene language. Mahoney responded by punching Velazquez once.

Police also charged Velazquez with summary harassment. Both men were ordered to pay $264.82 in fines and costs associated with their citations.

Mahoney entered a not guilty plea and is awaiting scheduling of a preliminary hearing, according to court documents. Velazquez has not entered a plea.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mahoney has been employed with the authority since 2018.

