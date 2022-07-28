Pottsville police investigate gunshots on West Race Street

Jul. 28—POTTSVILLE — Gunshots were reportedly fired Tuesday night on West Race Street, city police said.

Police said Wednesday that they were investigating the incident in the 700 block of the street, including talking to residents and looking for video recordings.

People on the street said they heard popping sounds. Resident Jason Fowler showed police security video of a black car driving by his property in which gunshots could be heard.

"They appeared to be shooting in the air," he said, adding that a bullet damaged an internet cable for his home.

Police did not provide any further details on the incident.

Contact the writer: clee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6028; @Cleespot on Twitter