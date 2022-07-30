Pottsville police: Man upset by parking ticket gets punched by meter reader

Jul. 30—POTTSVILLE — A meter reader with the Pottsville Parking Authority and another man will be charged with summary harassment after an incident on Monday.

City police said officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Fourth and West Market streets around 10:40 a.m.

They said Patrick Mahoney had issued a parking ticket to Christopher Teorodo Velazquez, 34, of Pottsville. Velazquez became upset after seeing the ticket and approached Mahoney in an aggressive manner while yelling and using obscene language, police said.

Mahoney, police said, responded by punching Velazquez one time.

A harassment charge against each will be filed with Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville.

Ian Lipton, executive director of the authority, said it was inappropriate to comment on the charges against his employee and referred all questions to solicitor Thomas Campion.

Attempts to reach Campion by telephone and text messaging on Friday were unsuccessful.