Pottsville woman charged; police say she had sexual relationships with 2 teens

Aug. 23—POTTSVILLE — A city woman was charged by Pottsville police with having sexual relationships with two teenage boys.

Police Chief John R. Morrow said Kristina Kellner was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. Monday on two criminal complaints filed by Detective Joseph Welsh stemming from an investigation that began in May.

Morrow said a report of sexual abuse was given to police by ChildLine that said Kellner, 33, was having a relationship with a teenager.

The juvenile told Welsh that Kellner began having inappropriate contact with him prior to his 16th birthday and continued the relationship until she was confronted by the teen's mother, according to police.

Morrow said a search warrant was served on a social media account belonging to Kellner that resulted in police identifying a second alleged victim.

The second teen reported that Kellner had inappropriate contact with him on at least two occasions in Pottsville, said police, who did not release an age for that juvenile.

Welsh charged Kellner with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; indecent assault; and two counts of corruption of minors.

She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $15,000 straight cash bail. According to online court records, Kellner posted bail Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for 3 p.m. Monday before Reiley.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013