Pottsville woman reflects on daughter's OD death and use of stronger drug delivery charge

Jul. 1—POTTSVILLE — Lisa Jack sat on the deck at her home at 309 N. George St., wondering why her daughter decided to take illegal drugs that killed her.

Iylissa Jack, 29, was found dead on April 22, 2022. in a bedroom at her mother's house.

She said her daughter had been involved in toxic relationships that started after the family moved to Pottsville from New York City in 2009. Lisa had abused drugs, but her mother thought she was clean.

"I'm still trying to figure out why," she said. "We're an open family."

The death of her four children's father by suicide three days earlier could have been the stressor.

"I think she was looking for something to take the edge off," Lisa Jack said. "I didn't see it at all."

Pottsville police would discover that Iylissa Jack got the drugs from David C. Miller, 24, who at the time lived in Pottsville. He was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses, and remains in prison today awaiting a date in county court.

Miller's case is one of three currently in the county where someone is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a more serious felony I offense that can result in 10 to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine versus lesser felony II and misdemeanor counts.

It's a charge that's difficult to prove, but in the words of county Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III, it's "the only tool the state Legislature has given us to combat this epidemic."

Admission is key

Police said text messages from Miller to Iylissa Jack showed he delivered both fentanyl and methamphetamine to the woman on multiple occasions.

In February, Miller was interviewed by Pottsville police and shown copies of the text messages, resulting in his admission to selling the drugs.

County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said he reviews such cases individually to determine if there's enough evidence to substantiate the charge, with both practical and logistical concerns considered.

For one, the death has to be relatively soon after the drug delivery, leaving no time for the person to obtain the drugs other than from the person charged.

Also, prosecutors are forced to rely on circumstantial evidence "because we rarely have admissions from the person charged admitting he or she sold the drugs," O'Pake said.

In addition to Miller's, authorities also have an admission in one of the two other current cases.

Ashley Fritz, 38, of Shamokin, is charged with providing drugs that claimed the life of Sean Douglas Tosh, who was found Aug. 24 in the bathroom of his 309 W. Main St. home in Tremont.

Fritz was arrested on June 7 and is in Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 straight cash bail. She was scheduled to have her preliminary hearing on June 22, but Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi continued the proceeding in order to allow Fritz more time to obtain an attorney.

Investigators said Fritz purchased two bags of heroin from a person in Shamokin and admitted selling it to Tosh, telling police she felt bad for him because he was in pain.

The defendant in the third case is Francis Merva, formerly of 332 W. Spruce St., Mahanoy City. He's charged in connection with the Jan. 11 death of Lori Ann Bright at a home at 304 A St., Girardville.

State police at Frackville said Bright purchased fentanyl from Merva at his home on Jan. 10 and died after using it the following day. An autopsy determined Bright died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

Merva, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing and awaits action in county court, has not admitted to delivering the drugs, O'Pake said, but investigators obtained other evidence that led to his arrest.

In addition to the drug delivery resulting in death charge, O'Pake said all three defendants also face charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He said every drug death is taken seriously and investigated by his office and the respective police department.

"I take and look at each of these cases on an individual basis and determine if enough evidence exists for the drug delivery resulting in death," O'Pake said. "A lot of things have to be considered, and in some cases the evidence is just not there."

'The only tool'

Moylan said he has been on a mission to educate the public about the dangers of people selling drugs, in particular fentanyl, which he said results in most overdose deaths.

He commended the district attorney's office and local and state authorities for their effort to bring drug dealers to justice.

Moylan said applying the felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death should send a strong message to those selling drugs.

"We're heading in the right direction," he said. "It's the only tool we have."

Whether a person gets the drugs from a family member or friend, as a gift or if they pay for it, the outcome — and charge — is the same.

The coroner said fentanyl use in Schuylkill County is as high as it has ever been and believes charging dealers with a stronger felony is a start toward combating the trend.

Over the past two years, Moylan said he has ruled about 100 overdose deaths as homicides. How he classifies such deaths speaks to his determination to address the issue.

"In my opinion, it's death at the hands of another person," Moylan said.

Moylan broke down the number of drug overdose deaths he has ruled homicide:

—2019: 90 deaths, 56 ruled homicide

—2020: 120 deaths, 44 ruled homicide.

—2021: 116 deaths, 54 ruled homicide

—2022: 97 deaths, 48 ruled homicide.

The coroner said statistics for 2023 are still being compiled.

Resources available

Lisa Jack said the death of her daughter and her children's father left her caring for their four young children.

"In a matter of three days, these children were orphans," she said.

Since her daughter's death, Lisa Jack said she became aware of the many programs in Schuylkill County available to those coping with everything from drug addiction to depression.

"We have so many resources that people can use, but sadly most people don't know they're available," she said. "We also have to bring awareness to the drug activities in our neighborhoods.

"We have to take care of our kids," she added. "Our kids are our future, and they're having a hard time."

She said she is thankful that someone is charged and could ultimately be held responsible for her daughter's death.

"It's hard to prove, but the Pottsville police were determined," she said. "I am grateful Pottsville police actually pursued it and were able to hold that drug dealer responsible."

