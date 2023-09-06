Pottsville woman who suffered dog bites charged with assault

Sep. 6—POTTSVILLE — A city woman was jailed after Pottsville police were called to 516 W. Race St. around 12:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a dog bite.

Police said their investigation determined that Ashley M. Torres, 20, assaulted her boyfriend, Ian James, 19, also of Pottsville. During her arrest, police said, she resisted and forced officers to use substantial force to restrain and transport her.

Police said Torres was taken to a hospital for treatment of dog bite wounds. She continued to cause a disturbance even after several police officers and emergency room staff told her to stop yelling, police said.

Torres was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of underage drinking.

She was arraigned and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post 10% of $25,000 bail.

According to online court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Oct. 16 before Magisterial District Court Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville.