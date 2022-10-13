'POTUS is pissed': Trump was livid Supreme Court rejected his challenge to election results
During Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., revealed a Secret Service memo from Dec. 11, 2020, detailing then-President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Supreme Court rejecting his campaign’s challenge to the 2020 election results. Additional testimony from Trump administration officials claimed that the former president had privately accepted his electoral loss prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.