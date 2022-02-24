Poughkeepsie 12-year-old accused of school violence threat day after school closure

A 12-year-old boy is accused of threatening to bring a gun to Poughkeepsie Middle School, a few days after a different threat of violence forced the school to close for two days.

City of Poughkeepsie police said Thursday school officials learned around 10:30 a.m. that someone posted a message on Snapchat threatening to bring a gun to the school.

School officials identified the 12-year-old student as the person who made the threat, police said. The boy was brought to the police department's juvenile division and was issued a Family Court appearance ticket on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Police urged anyone with information on this incident or any other school threat to call them at 845-451-7577.

"Through the vigilance of members of our community, the source of this threat was quickly identified and as per PCSD safety protocols, the Poughkeepsie Police Department was contacted and is investigating this matter," Poughkeepsie Superintendent Eric Rosser said in a statement posted on the school's website.

"Parents are encouraged to check their child’s social media accounts, speak with their child about the appropriate use of social media, discuss the consequences associated with improper use, and reinforce the importance of the educational opportunity provided to them," he added.

City police in recent years have pointed to school-age children as the frequent perpetrators, and victims of, gang-related gun violence in Poughkeepsie. In November, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in relation to a shooting outside Poughkeepsie High School in which nobody was harmed.

Thursday's incident was the second social media threat of school violence in Poughkeepsie this week.

On Monday, a threat was made against Poughkeepsie High School, which prompted the district to close the high school and middle school on Tuesday and Wednesday. A threat was also made against Roy C. Ketcham High School in the town of Wappinger on Monday, which led that school to close Tuesday. Authorities have not said whether there is any relation.

Rosser said Monday's social post claimed someone would conduct a shooting inside the Poughkeepsie school buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police have been investigating that threat, but they said Wednesday they had hit a dead end trying to identify who made the threat.

The school district said Wednesday all students would be subject to metal detectors and baggage checks on Thursday, noting students are “advised to reduce the number of items they carry to school.” The district also planned “enhanced safety protocols,” “additional central office presence,” and school resource officers and safety monitors in each school.

The district also said it invested in Gaggle, an online safety monitoring system “that will flag concerning content and bring it to the attention of staff.”

“As soon as this happened, we were looking for ways that we could be better alerted to these matters,” Rosser said, adding that it allows people to discretely share tips and information, in addition to possibly making it easier for police to identify the source of a threat.

