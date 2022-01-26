In Poughkeepsie, gun violence nearly doubled in 2021. What the city says is being done

The city of Poughkeepsie in 2021 saw more shooting incidents resulting in injury and more shooting victims than any year since 2013.

That’s concerning, Mayor Rob Rolison said. However, he said, mitigation measures already underway can help reverse the dangerous trend.

He pointed to broad steps in which law enforcement agencies around the region are partnering to remove guns from the streets, in addition to targeted efforts to deter young residents from going down a path of violence. City police for several years have identified school-aged children as perpetrators of much of the city’s gang activity, and Rolison said the city and Dutchess County have invested in programs to target that population with alternative options.

"When we talk about gun violence and bringing down gun violence, obviously there's not one specific program (to solve the issue)," he said. "I can't say with all certainty that things are going to turn a corner in the coming year, but I have to be optimistic that they are.”

Eric "Yahya" Archer, a senior outreach worker with SNUG, a community organization dedicated to deterring gun violence, is hopeful violence will decrease as the organization and others expand their services by having more staff in the community an working closer with the Poughkeepsie City School District.

Last year, city police reported 26 shooting incidents involving injury, with 30 victims. There were 15 incidents in 2020 with 16 victims, and in 2019 there were nine incidents with nine victims. No other year since 2013 has had more than 17 incidents (32) or 18 victims (34). However, last year two people were fatally shot, the lowest since 2017 after there were four in 2020.

All six people killed by gunfire in the last two years were under the age of 24, with three under 17 years old.

The city and school district have teamed up to combat violence committed by school-aged children. Most recently, a 13-year-old was charged with possession of a gun related to a shooting that took place outside Poughkeepsie High School in November; nobody was injured, though police estimate 30 to 40 people were in the general area of the incident.

The Journal in September published an investigation into gang activity in the city and the feelings of those who live in the neighborhoods most impacted. Residents were frustrated by what has been a cycle of violence, in which community-based solutions are implemented but not sustained in periods in which arrests have led to decreases in gang activity, allowing for new problems to arise.

Some of the steps taken in recent months and planned for the community focus not only on current solutions, but also the long-term. That includes, ultimately, the planned Youth Opportunity Union but also training for educators to better handle problems facing modern youth.

SNUG holds anti-violence rallies after shooting incidents, canvases neighborhoods and offers youth programming. When the organization hears of the possibility of a shooting incident, or after a shooting when a second retaliatory event seems likely, its outreach workers will attempt to intervene with the parties involved.

Archer said the organization held 81 mediations in 2021. Since the beginning of January there has been one shooting in the city, he said, and the group has held seven mediations.

"These kids trust us and can talk to us because we are not here to arrest nobody, we are here to prevent them from hurting themselves or somebody else," Archer said. "As we communicate more with them, which is being done currently, I feel like it's starting to click."

Poughkeepsie mayor Rob Rolison speaks during a press conference about 5 shootings that occurred over night in the City of Poughkeepsie on October 29, 2021.

Rolison noted 60 guns were recovered by the city police department through its collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and through the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative through the Division of Criminal Justice Services. The initiative is bringing together multiple agencies to work with city police to combat violence.

The mayor said the city's partnership with the Poughkeepsie City School District is a key component to moving young people away from negative behaviors on the streets.

What is happening in the school district?

The district is putting a focus on creating a team of mental health workers that can help students as they process not only trauma from violence witnessed and experienced in the community, but also difficulties handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of these efforts include adding an additional school resource officer from city police that will be placed in the middle school. They will work alongside School Resource Det. Karen Zirbel, who will be stationed at the high school after previously splitting time between both.

"When you look at the individuals who are 14, 15, and 16, we don't want them to have a life of incarceration under any circumstances and those are the ones that are the most vulnerable that we want to see get out of that level of violence and in the world that they are living and try to return to a normal life," Rolison said.

Last week, hundreds of district teachers, administrators and other staff engaged in a virtual trauma-informed care training session with the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health and Mid-Hudson Regional Partnership Center. The two-day program was made possible by funding included in the county budget, which will also cover a youth police initiative. Sixty students will be able to take part in an evidence-based, multi-installment program in which trained law enforcement officers help them to become mentors to other students in the school who may be dealing with violence.

“Students in the City of Poughkeepsie, in particular, face specific challenges, stressors and traumas, which need to be uniquely addressed, and (the) training will indeed impact young lives within the district,” County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement, noting staff “learned innovative ways of relating to the students in their care — taking a deep dive into the stress and trauma these young people may experience in school and at home — which they’ll take with them to their classrooms to assist these students make better decisions that don’t involve violence.”

What the else is being done?

Rolison said more than $1 million was earmarked in the city's 2022 budget to go towards different programs and positions that will help to bring down crime and create opportunity for young people. He noted the city funded more than 16 community programs in 2021, and hopes to see the results from starting these programs in the coming year.

Community organizations like SNUG and Nubian Directions both work with troubled youth in the city to create opportunities and help then stay away from violence and crime.

Archer said SNUG is focusing on providing more programming for youth and expanding its outreach this year. The organization started a step program, conducts open gyms and holds monthly community events. Additionally, the organization is working with the school district to connect more with students in and around school.

Many in the community have pinned hopes on the YOU, the Youth Opportunity Union, which will be built at 35 Montgomery St. in place of the city’s former YMCA. The multi-million-dollar project will be a hub for community resources and programming, from recreational sports opportunities to social services. But, construction is not slated to begin until at least next year, with demolition and design phases planned for this year.

"As exciting as the YOU is, it's a few years away," Rolison said. "I don't think I will be in office when that's built, but when you look at the collaborations taking place to make that happen, they are making a difference now."

While the shooting totals for 2021 were high, Rolison said it's an issue that cities like Poughkeepsie are facing across the state.

"We cannot let individuals, especially our younger populations in this community feel a sense of hopelessness," Rolison said. "We need to continue always to be moving forward in addressing and adapting and accepting (assistance) from all different places. There are people that are so deeply committed to helping individuals that I am so optimistic for the future."

