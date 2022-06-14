Poughkeepsie gunfire injures women, damages house, car in latest round of shootings

POUGHKEEPSIE — A burst of shootings shook up the city late Monday night as two women were shot and a house and car were riddled with bullets.

It's the latest string of violence in the city, which saw nine incidents in which someone was injured by gunfire through the first five months of 2022. Two people have been killed in shootings so far this year.

City of Poughkeepsie police said Monday's gunfire began shortly after 10 p.m. when they received calls about shots fired near Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Poughkeepsie: As gun violence continues, Delgado says NY tries to lead way

Gun show: Is Saugerties event back? Status in limbo amid controversy

Dutchess: County approves purchase of property for homeless shelter

A dozen 9mm shell casings were found near that intersection, where a house had been struck by bullets, police said. No injuries were reported there.

Officers working at that scene then heard gunshots near King Street Park, about a half-mile away. There were also 911 calls about a fight and gunfire at the park, where 9mm shell casings were found.

Shortly afterward two women, ages 20 and 21, walked into MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. The pair arrived in a car that had at least four bullet holes in it, they said, and neither victim would cooperate with police.

Police said they believe there were witnesses to the violence in King Street Park, but they had either fled before officers arrived or did not want to cooperate with the investigation.

Police urged anyone with information on these incidents to call them at 845-451-7577.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie shootings shake up city on Monday night