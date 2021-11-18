Poughkeepsie High School set to reopen Friday; district plans meetings to discuss violence

After three days closed, Poughkeepsie High School is proceeding with plans for a gradual reopening Friday, and the district is planning a series of meetings to discuss how to address the rash of violence seen among young residents in the city.

The district initially closed after an incident in which shots were fired outside the school on Forbus Street around 3:15 p.m., around a half-hour after dismissal. Nobody was injured and a 13-year-old was subsequently arrested. City police have not released an update on their investigation since Tuesday.

Poughkeepsie High School plans to welcome students back on Friday and Monday by having each class year attend a half day.

An initial closure of the school Tuesday was extended through Thursday, and Superintendent Eric Rosser announced a reopening plan in which each class year would only attend a half-day either Friday or Monday before a full reopening Tuesday. Additional safety measures are expected to greet students upon returning

Rosser in a letter to the community Thursday said students in any school “who might require social and emotional supports” should contact their principal, and each school has “student support staff who are equipped to address student needs.”

The superintendent said he is planning to attend a meeting organized by the county to discuss the ongoing violence in the city, and he and Mayor Rob Rolison next week plan to “strategize on how we can access state and national resources to assist in addressing this community-wide issue.”

On Saturday the district has a pre-planned forum for men “interested in being a part of the solution” and to strategize “ways our young men of color will be supported.”

Poughkeepsie City School District superintendent Eric Rosser said a series of meetings are planned to address ongoing violence among youth in the city.

District leadership also has planned a Safe School Against Violence in Education meeting for Nov. 29 to discuss the school’s safety protocols.

Reopening school

Poughkeepsie High School juniors will attend school from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, followed by seniors from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Freshman will then attend from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, with sophomores in class from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The tiered return schedule is necessary, Rosser said, “given the need to methodically transition students back into the school environment and execute a student support structure to address the trauma experienced by students.”

The district plans to make up for the time lost this week in January during Regents testing week.

Tuesday, Rosser said there would be increased safety measures for the return to school, with details to be ironed out. They included:

A law enforcement presence in the school during arrival and dismissal.

Additional temporary staff assigned to the school.

Purchasing "technology to strengthen the school's interior safety posture."

Developing new safety protocols.

The district announced there was reported gunfire outside the school on Forbus Street Monday. Police found “multiple items of evidence” at the scene, including shell casings in a grassy area in front of the high school and vehicles with multiple bullet holes. It wasn't clear how many students, if any, were near the area of the incident.

According to city police, a witness said two male suspects fled on foot toward Daniels Court. Two suspects were found nearby in a backyard. They attempted to flee on foot but failed, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was found with a semi-automatic handgun. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and transported to a juvenile facility in Columbia County. The police department is asking anyone that witnessed the incident to come forward.

