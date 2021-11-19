Poughkeepsie High School students return, discuss issues in groups after shooting

Students returned to Poughkeepsie High School Friday, but they didn’t return to class.

Instead, the juniors and seniors who took part in a half-day engaged in a series of discussions with school officials regarding their feelings on how to address issues facing the school, as well as the new safety measures and existing evacuation procedures.

Poughkeepsie City School District officials issued a release detailing the day, students’ first since a shooting outside the high school Monday afternoon.

While some details of the incident around 3:15 p.m. Monday, roughly a half-hour after dismissal, remain unclear, city police on Friday said 40 to 50 people were in the area of the shooting. Nobody was reported with injuries and a 13-year-old found by police that day is in a juvenile facility, charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The city has been dealing with a rash of gun violence over the past year, with school-aged resident frequently involved. School and law enforcement officials have pointed to the need for a holistic approach to solving the issue, providing students with additional support and activities to deter them from joining gang activity.

Poughkeepsie scheduled a gradual return for students in which each class year would be in the school for a different three-hour stretch on Friday and Monday, before a full return Tuesday. Freshman are scheduled to attend from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, with sophomores in class from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. School was closed Tuesday through Thursday; the district plans to make up that lost time in January.

Friday’s sessions began with students brought to the auditorium for a broad address, followed by smaller group meetings.

Principal Kelleyann Royce-Giron told students the day was “about reflection and restoration and bringing us back to the importance of those expectations, policies, code of conduct and supports,” according to the district’s release.

Steps taken

New measures to be taken at the school detailed by the district include:

Law enforcement at arrival and dismissal times; city police did not answer an inquiry regarding what sort of presence they had at the school Friday.

Presence of monitors throughout the school at key points and in the cafeteria, with “additional staffing to enhance the flow of students during class transitions.” The district noted four of seven new safety monitors have been approved, are in training and may start on Tuesday.

Regular sweeps of hallways, “enhanced” regular perimeter checks and police dog sweeps of lockers.

Adding audible alarms for the exterior doors at the high school and Poughkeepsie Middle Schools.

Allowing students to use an additional set of doors for dismissals.

Mental health support for students.

Poughkeepsie High School added audible alarms to exterior doors as part of additional safety precautions taken in the wake of Monday's shooting outside the school.

The district said Royce-Giron planned to review students’ ideas for improving the school over the weekend, and the principal said similar “days of social and emotional wellness” like Friday would be repeated through the school year.

Rosser on Thursday detailed several meetings in the coming weeks he and school officials planned to take part in to engage community partners in finding solutions to the problems of young gang activity. On Saturday, the district has a pre-planned forum for men “interested in being a part of the solution” and to strategize “ways our young men of color will be supported.”

What happened Monday?

The district announced there was reported gunfire outside the school on Forbus Street Monday. Police found “multiple items of evidence” at the scene, including shell casings in a grassy area in front of the high school and vehicles with multiple bullet holes.

According to city police, a witness said two male suspects fled on foot toward Daniels Court. Two suspects were found nearby in a backyard. They attempted to flee on foot but failed, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was found with a semi-automatic handgun. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and transported to a juvenile facility in Columbia County. A second person, aged 15, was also detained but released without charges, city police said Friday.

No additional charges or arrests have been made since Monday.

The police department is asking anyone that witnessed the incident to come forward.

