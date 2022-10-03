Poughkeepsie hotel shooters have gang connection, cops say

The suspects who were arrested Sunday after a deadly shooting at a hotel near Marist College in Poughkeepsie have gang ties, police said.

Four shots were fired in the shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott and a 53-year-old father of a Marist student was killed. Police said he had no relation to the suspects.

A search of the hotel afterward turned up bomb-making instructions and materials. Police also recovered a handgun and AR-15-style rifle, prompting the ATF to join the investigation.

The two suspects, 35-year-old Roy Johnson, Jr., and 26-year-old Devin Taylor, are known to police. Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and Johnson was additionally charged with murder.

According to a report, the shooter got into an argument with hotel staff and fired the weapon in a “a random act.” The two suspects were taking drugs in their room prior to the shooting, investigators said.

The two may also be involved in another murder and robbery, according to NBC 4.

No motive for the shooting has been released publicly.