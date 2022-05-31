Poughkeepsie man charged with murdering woman in Wappinger stabbing

WAPPINGER — A Poughkeepsie man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman on Sunday in Wappinger, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The accused, Paul J. Senecal, 38, was ordered held without bail at arraignment on the murder charge, after he was arrested Sunday by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's and District Attorney's offices.

The victim, Melanie Chianese, 29, suffered stab wounds and was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Melanie Chianese was fatally stabbed on Scott Drive in Wappinger on May 29, 2022.

Senecal and Chianese were known to each other, the sheriff's office said, but the office's statement on Tuesday didn't say how. The motive is under investigation.

Wappinger: Woman dies after stabbing on Scott Drive

Dutchess: Lawsuit alleges county not paying medical bills for jail inmates

Poughkeepsie: Man accused of fatally stabbing his mother

Sheriff’s deputies and the state police responded to the Scott Drive home for a report of a female who had been injured. Scott Drive is a residential street off Route 28, or Old Hopewell Road.

The suspect had fled the scene but was later taken into custody in the city of Poughkeepsie, police said.

State police, city of Poughkeepsie police, town of Poughkeepsie police, East Fishkill police, and Hyde Park police also assisted.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times-Herald Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie man charged with murder in Wappinger stabbing