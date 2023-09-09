Poughkeepsie man convicted of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer

POUGHKEEPSIE - A Poughkeepsie man was found guilty Friday of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, whom he allegedly stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver in 2020.

Jalil Smith, 35, of Poughkeepsie, also was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All of the charges are felonies.

The Dutchess County District Attorney's office said the jury reached its verdict after hearing three days of testimony and deliberating for two days.

The alleged attack occurred on Nov. 7, 2020 at 25 Smith St. in the city of Poughkeepsie after officers responded to a request for police assistance at that address.

City police said in a news release at the time they were responding to a report of a man experiencing a mental health episode.

According to police, Smith charged at two officers with a screwdriver when they entered the residence.

A Taser was used in an attempt to stop the attack, but a struggle ensued between Smith and the two officers, police said.

The officers subdued Smith, but one of the officers was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie after he suffered a stab wound in his neck and other cuts to his face, police said. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Smith will be sentenced by Dutchess County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on Oct. 18. The district attorney's office said in a news release they will seek the maximum term of incarceration allowed by law, but did not specify how much time that would be. They also will ask for five years of post-release supervision.

The name of Smith's defense attorney was not immediately available.

