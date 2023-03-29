Poughkeepsie man dies after being hit by pickup truck on New Hackensack Road

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking on New Hackensack Road east of Boardman Road on Tuesday afternoon, town of Poughkeepsie police reported.

According to police, a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was being driven by a 72-year-old Poughkeepsie man shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday when it struck a 57-year-old man, also from Poughkeepsie.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not identify either man because their investigation is still in a preliminary stage.

New Hackensack Road was closed for about two and a half hours while police reconstructed the collision.

Town of Poughkeepsie police were assisted at the scene by the Arlington Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact their traffic enforcement unit at 845-790-4685.

