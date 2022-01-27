Poughkeepsie man faces attempted murder charges after standoff

The Poughkeepsie man who police say barricaded himself in his home early Wednesday morning will face attempted murder charges.

Alfred Califano was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, Town of Poughkeepsie police said Thursday.

The 49-year-old surrendered to police peacefully around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said, after a roughly four-hour standoff on a quiet street steps away from Bowdoin Park.

Califano has owned his Channingville Road home since March 2013, according to county records. Police ay he shot at a home occupied by two people and a moving vehicle occupied by a third at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday. Police did not indicate how many shots he fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police blocked off the road and lined the street with vehicles that included an armored truck as multiple departments responded, including City of Poughkeepsie police, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Metropolitan Transportation Authority police, Arlington firefighters and New Hamburg firefighters. Mental Health of America personnel were also on the scene, but did not interact with the man, town police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Town police are asking anyone who may have video footage of the event to contact their detectives department at 845-485-3670.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie standoff: Attempted murder charges for man