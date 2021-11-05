Poughkeepsie man found guilty of murdering veteran Anthony Gray on North Clinton Street

A Poughkeepsie man has been convicted of murdering a fellow city resident last year.

On Thursday a jury in Dutchess County Court found Anthony Jackson Jr., 22, guilty of fatally stabbing Anthony Gray on Oct. 16, 2020.

Gray, a 55-year-old Army veteran, had been staying at the Liberty Station veterans shelter at 38 N. Clinton St. at the time, VFW Post 170 Commander Tommy Zurhellen on Facebook after the killing.

"Anthony was a good man who was working on overcoming obstacles in his life; he recently started a job and had a new smile on his face," Zurhellen posted on Facebook at the time, adding that $6,600 was raised to help pay for Gray's arrangements. "The veteran community in Poughkeepsie will miss him very much."

Gray was found stabbed outside the shelter around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020. He was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

City of Poughkeepsie police arrested Jackson five days after the stabbing. Police and prosecutors had not previously commented on what led to the stabbing.

Jackson was convicted of second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

Jackson's lawyer, Cynthia Kasnia, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie man convicted of stabbing veteran to death near shelter