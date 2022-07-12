Poughkeepsie man indicted, accused of murdering ex-girlfriend's daughter

A Poughkeepsie man has been indicted on murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's daughter in Wappinger, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

The accused, Paul J. Senecal, 38, was arraigned on the indictment’s one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder on Friday in Dutchess County Court.

He also faces one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal contempt, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Senecal was ordered held without bail by Hon. Edward McLoughlin.

In May, the victim, Melanie Chianese, 29, suffered stab wounds and was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s office has said.

Sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to the Scott Drive home for a report of a female who had been injured.

Chianese lived at the Scott Drive home where the stabbing happened, the sheriff's office has said, and she went to a neighbor's house for help after being stabbed.

The suspect had fled the scene but was taken into custody in the city of Poughkeepsie, police said.

Initially, Senecal was charged with second-degree murder. The additional charges were determined by a county grand jury, according to the Dutchess District Attorney's Office.

Chianese was the mother to a young boy. Her mother, Cheryl Chianese described her as "a beautiful woman" whose "son was her universe."

