Poughkeepsie man shot and killed early Saturday morning

POUGHKEEPSIE - City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year old man.

Police said the city resident was found shot just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Soldiers Fountain at the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

Redevelopment plans: A look at the 2 proposals the city of Poughkeepsie got for Southern waterfront property

West Point: Vice President Kamala Harris to be 2023 graduation speaker

No other information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the homicide to call them at 845-451-7577.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: 19-year-old Poughkeepsie man shot and killed Saturday