Poughkeepsie Middle School: Power outage prompted false report of shooting

Poughkeepsie Middle School was cleared Tuesday and multiple police agencies responded to the school for what City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison called an unfounded report of a shooting in the school.

Poughkeepsie Superintendent Eric Rosser said a widespread power outage prompted a student to call a parent, telling them he heard a gunshot, which Rosser said was "inaccurate." That parent then called police.

Police responded and cleared the school at roughly 1:30 p.m. There was no evidence of a shooting, and all students and staff were unharmed.

Rolison called the incident "unfortunate," but noted the fact that the student made the report, and the parent relayed it to police "was a good thing."

The district decided to end the school day early following the false alarm, sending students home.

City and town of Poughkeepsie police, state police, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police responded.

