Poughkeepsie police arrest 21-year-old after early morning city shooting

City of Poughkeepsie police say a 21-year-old was arrested in connection with an early morning shooting Thursday.

Kelly R. Thompson Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted assault, multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, city police said.

A man called 911 around 2:11 a.m. Thursday claiming he had been shot while repossessing a car on South Avenue, police said.

The investigation led to police locating seven shell casings in the area of the reported incident and several individuals whom police said were involved.

Poughkeepsie's goals for 2022: See what city has planned for youth support, other areas

A broken ladder: Why fixing housing affordability in Dutchess is more than a city problem

Trapped in a cycle: In Poughkeepsie, spike in gang violence arouses longtime anguish, fear

While the others were released without charges, Thompson was being held pending arraignment, as of late Thursday morning.

The city has been dealing with a rash of gun-related violence, with many victims or suspected perpetrators being those school-aged or under the age of 25.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the incident or any crime to call 845-451-7577.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie shooting: Police arrest 21-year-old on felony charges