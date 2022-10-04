Poughkeepsie shooting: What we know, what we don't about killing of Marist parent

Many questions remain about how a Marist College parent was killed in a shooting at a hotel a few miles from campus during "family weekend," and why the suspects had bomb-making materials in their room.

Here's what we know and what we don't know about the incident in the town of Poughkeepsie.

What we know

The shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 2641 South Road, also known as Route 9.

Paul Kutz, 53, died after being shot in the chest and torso.

Roy Johnson, 35, was arrested at the hotel and charged with murdering Kutz with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. He was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Devin Taylor, 26, was also arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded .223-caliber rifle that had no serial number.

Johnson and Taylor did not know Kutz, police said.

Johnson and Taylor allegedly had bomb-making materials and manuals in their hotel room, though no explosives were found.

Johnson and Taylor are being held at the Dutchess County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie Town Court on Friday, Oct. 7.

What we don't know

Why Kutz was shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police said they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired, but they have not commented on what led to the shooting.

Why Johnson and Taylor allegedly had bomb-making materials and manuals in their hotel room.

Where Johnson and Taylor live. Records provided by the police and court indicate both men are homeless. Johnson's last known address is in Hyde Park and Taylor's last known address is in the Town of Poughkeepsie, police said.

How long Johnson and Taylor had been staying at the hotel and why they were there.

If Johnson and Taylor will face federal charges, as well.

