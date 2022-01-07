Poughkeepsie shooting suspect arrested, accused of injuring teenager in 2020 gunfire

City of Poughkeepsie police have charged a man with attempted murder in the shooting of a teen that took place almost two years ago.

Manoj K, Ruparelia, 21, was arrested early Friday morning after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gifford Avenue.

Ruparelia is accused in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Garden Street around 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2020. Police at the time described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening. The boy was not from Poughkeepsie.

Manoj K. Ruparelia was arrested at a home on Gifford Avenue in the city of Poughkeepsie on Jan. 7, 2022, on an attempted murder charge.

Ruparelia was arrested after members of the city police Emergency Services and Neighborhood Recovery units, along with city police detectives and patrol officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, executed a search warrant at the Gifford Avenue address.

Police said Ruparelia, who had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, was taken into custody without incident. Police said they also found a loaded semi-automatic 9-millimeter handgun at that address.

Ruparelia was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

He was being held pending arraignment. Police did not provide any other details on the arrest or the shooting.

