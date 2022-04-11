Poughkeepsie toddler killed, woman hurt when pedestrians struck by garbage truck: police

A 3-year-old boy was killed and a 72-year-old woman was seriously injured when they were struck by a Royal Carting truck Monday afternoon, Town of Poughkeepsie police said.

The pair were walking on Stanley Street near the intersection with Mary Avenue around 1:08 p.m. when they were hit by the garbage truck driven by a 41-year-old man, police said.

The toddler died at the scene. The woman sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to Westchester Medical Center. The driver was not injured, said police, which did not identify any of the parties.

Questions sent to Royal Carting were not immediately returned, and the company had not posted a comment to its website as of Monday evening.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses are asked to call Poughkeepsie police at 845-485-3680.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie toddler killed in truck crash with pedestrians