Poughkeepsie woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter

POUGHKEEPSIE — A Dutchess County grand jury has indicted a Poughkeepsie woman for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal head-on collision last September.

Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady announced Thursday that Camay Pryce, no age available, had been indicted and arraigned on charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving while ability is impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

The grand jury handed up the indictment for those charges April 6.

According to the bill of particulars filed with the indictment, Pryce was driving east in the westbound lane of Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley on Sept. 7, 2022, when the collision occurred near the intersection of Brown Road.

An investigation by state police determined that Pryce was attempting to pass two vehicles that were also going east on Route 44. After passing the first vehicle, Pryce's vehicle remained in the westbound lane of travel. When she attempted to pass the second vehicle, she struck another vehicle in the westbound lane head-on, killing the driver, Erin T. Clancy.

Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal issued an arrest warrant for Pryce on April 14. She was located at a residence in the city of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday and taken into custody by state police, who processed her on the charges and then brought her to Dutchess County Court for the arraignment.

Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughin sent Pryce to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $2 million partially secured bond, pending further court action. She was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring and to surrender her passport if she is released.

Pryce's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Dutchess County grand jury indicts woman for vehicular manslaughter