Poulsbo man accused of vehicle assaults, driving into Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Deputies were initially called after a woman was struck by a vehicle at the Hilltop Grocery and 76 gas station off Highway 3 in Breidablik.

A Poulsbo man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after police say he drove a vehicle at two people in North Kitsap in February. One of the victims suffered serious injuries after she was struck by the vehicle and another reported that he had to jump into a ditch to avoid being hit, a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report about the incidents.

Kitsap County prosecutors charged Kristopher Suyoung Starkgraf, 31, with the assault counts in Kitsap County Superior Court in March. Starkgraf is listed as in custody in Pierce County, where he faces first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and duty in case of injury at a vehicle accident charges, according to records in that county.

The incidents occurred on an evening in late February, according to court documents.

Deputies were initially called after the woman was struck by a vehicle at the Hilltop Grocery and 76 gas station off Highway 3 in Breidablik. Video from that incident showed the woman walking from her vehicle toward a garbage can.

"The suspect vehicle, a silver or white 4 door sedan, is seen in the background driving through the parking lot, then it quickly turns toward the victim and accelerates, striking (the victim) as she is at the corner of the building, as she is about to turn around," the deputy wrote. "The suspect vehicle appears to have intentionally hit (the victim)."

The woman was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle as it pushed her into the building, the deputy wrote, noting that she suffered significant injury and was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and bruising. The crash also caused significant damage to the building, the deputy noted.

After the crash, the vehicle quickly left the parking lot.

Deputies at the scene were approached by another victim who said that the vehicle also tried to hit him as he was walking along the highway, according to court documents. The man reported that the vehicle had been speeding past another vehicle and nearly hit him. The man yelled at the vehicle, and its driver made a U-turn and drove directly at him, forcing him to jump into the ditch to avoid being hit.

Story continues

The vehicle was later confirmed to be registered to Starkgraf's father.

About two hours after the woman was struck, deputies learned that Washington State Patrol troopers had found the car on Interstate 5 after it was involved in a collision with multiple vehicles and a robbery, according to court documents, which note that the driver was later determined to be Kristopher Starkgraf. Starkgraf used the stolen vehicle to illegally enter Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where military police took him into custody, according to court documents.

A deputy responded to Starkgraf's father's home in Poulsbo after Starkgraf was taken into custody, and the father reported that he and his son had been driving earlier in Jefferson County when Starkgraf asked him to pull over because he did not feel well. Starkgraf eventually got back in the vehicle and drove off without him, the father reported.

"Based on (the father's) account, it appeared Kristopher was likely in possession of and driving the vehicle when it struck (the woman)," the deputy wrote.

In an interview with a State Patrol detective, Starkgraf admitted that he had been using meth, admitted to hitting the woman and "stated he was told by an entity in the sky to hit her," the deputy wrote, adding that "he believed he needed to 'take a life to save his own.'"

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo man accused of vehicle assaults in North Kitsap