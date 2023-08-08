Poulsbo man charged with vehicular assault after Port Gamble Road crash

Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old Poulsbo man with vehicular assault stemming from an incident Saturday on Port Gamble Road, when the man lost control of his car after passing another vehicle. His car left the road and then flipped numerous times, according to court documents.

The man’s passenger was thrown from the car and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with significant injuries. The driver was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

The driver was charged with one count of vehicular assault/DUI on Monday.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the defendant was driving north on Port Gamble Road near Gunderson Road. Although the speed limit is 35 mph, the defendant estimated to deputies that he may have been driving as fast as 55 mph when he lost control of the vehicle. According to court documents, the man said, “We were just having fun.”

When in the hospital room, the sheriff stated that he could “clearly smell the obvious odor of intoxicants on his breath and person.” The driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication such as slurred speech, watery and red eyes, and a flushed face.

The sheriff also identified two prescription medications that the man regularly takes as central nervous depressants, which would amplify the effects of alcohol. The results of blood testing are still pending.

