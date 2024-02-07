Poulsbo man, convicted of vehicular homicide, charged for driving drunk, striking vehicles

A Poulsbo man convicted of a vehicular homicide charge in 2009 for driving drunk and killing a woman on Clear Creek Road and who was out on bail on a pending driving under the influence charge from 2022 was arrested on Monday after he allegedly drove drunk once again and struck several vehicles on Highway 3.

Prosecutors charged Stephen Terry Harvey, 48, with a felony driving under the influence count and with four misdemeanors, three hit and run counts and a reckless driving count, in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday. In an initial court appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bail was set at $750,000.

Harvey's daughter told Judge Cadine Ferguson-Brown that family members have asked for help for Harvey, said that bail, jail and prison have not helped and indicated that Harvey had mental health issues.

"What has happened here has not worked," she said. "As his daughter, I have a three-year-old who loves him, and when is good, he is good, but when he is not, he’s paranoid, he’s scared, he’s worried. I do not believe that these are acts to harm others on purpose."

Said deputy prosecuting attorney Daniel Peet: "The history here is particularly concerning. We have a vehicular homicide in 2008 where he’s already taken the life of someone through this very same act but yet can’t seem to stop the behavior."

Washington State Patrol troopers learned of multiple hit and run collisions on northbound Highway 3 starting at Highway 303 at about 7 a.m. on Monday involving a white Toyota Tundra that was driven by Harvey, one of the troopers wrote in a report, noting that in total, nine vehicles were hit, some of which were pushed off the roadway. The Toyota eventually rolled, and Harvey ran from it. He attempted to take other vehicles as they drove by and jumped into the bed of a truck that was driving northbound. The driver of the truck called 911, and dispatchers directed them to pull over.

Harvey then ran again and attempted to take another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle sped away, a door handle was ripped off and Harvey sustained minor injuries, the trooper wrote. He was then found and taken into custody.

"When we spoke to him, he was manic and began yelling and lacked a clear train of thought," one of the troopers wrote, noting that Harvey said he was not on drugs but refused to do any field sobriety testing. "His eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he was sweating profusely. Harvey made strange statements to responders and had mood swings that would start in rage and end nearly in tears."

He was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for evaluation and then booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Harvey was sentenced to 41 months in prison on a vehicular homicide charge, after his vehicle crossed the center line on Clear Creek Road and struck another vehicle in January 2008. The other vehicle's driver, a Port Orchard woman, was critically injured and died at the scene. Investigators found a bottle of whiskey in Harvey's vehicle, and toxicology testing showed that his blood-alcohol levels were over the legal limit, according to court documents.

In the pending 2022 matter, Harvey was arrested and charged with a felony driving under the influence charge after law enforcement contacted him in Poulsbo following a report that he had followed a female driver on Highway 3. Investigators found an open container of vodka in his vehicle and determined that he was intoxicated, according to court documents. Harvey had been released from the Kitsap County Jail on $75,000 bail, according to court documents, and that case had been scheduled to go to trial in March.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo man with past vehicular homicide charged after hit-and-run