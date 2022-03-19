Poulsbo to pay Chiefstick children $2 million in lawsuit settlement

Court stock photo.

The city of Poulsbo agreed to pay $2 million to the six children of Stonechild Chiefstick to settle a lawsuit alleging negligence, inadequate training and excessive force by police in the fatal shooting in July 2019.

The civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court, approved Friday, followed a Kitsap County Sheriff's Office-led investigation by the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team.

The investigation was used as the basis for the declination of criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed Chiefstick, Craig Keller. An internal review of the shooting found Keller followed department policy. Keller remains employed with the department.

Witness statements included in the investigation said they saw Chiefstick lunge at Keller with a weapon in his hand — a screwdriver — before Keller fired, hitting Chiefstick. Chiefstick, 39, died on the way to the hospital. The fireworks display took place as planned.

Chiefstick was a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana from his father’s side, and his mother is a Cowichan from Duncan, British Columbia, the attorney for the children wrote in a statement.

Keller had probable cause to arrest Chiefstick for felony assault, police said, after a person in the crowd gathered to watch the city's Third of July fireworks display told police Chiefstick had lunged at a person with a screwdriver.

An autopsy and blood tests found Chiefstick had alcohol and meth in his system. He had drawn the attention of police before the shooting after others in the crowd had complained about his behavior. At one point officers offered him the services of a medic. One of the interactions was captured on an officer's body camera.

The lawsuit originally named the city of Poulsbo, Keller and the leaders in the department at the time, including Troy Grossman, deputy police chief, and Dan Schoonmaker, who was police chief at the time. Schoonmaker has since retired and is now the city's parks director.

"The settlement provides some solace," the attorney for Chiefstick's children, Gabe Galanda, said in a prepared statement. "It signals that the life of Stonechild Chiefstick was of meaning and purpose."

“This settlement is part of accountability. It sends a message across this county that law enforcement must prioritize the preservation of life,” Trishandra Pickup, a Suquamish Tribal member and mother to four of Stonechild’s children, said in the prepared statement. “It also says that Stoney’s life stood for something and that all Indigenous lives matter.”

Stonechild Chiefstick

A statement from the Suquamish Tribe said the tribe is encouraged that Chiefstick's children and the city reached a settlement.

"This is a step toward mending our relationship with the city and the community," the statement said.

County Prosecutor Chad Enright, who issued a detailed statement when declining to file criminal charges, said he was unable to comment on the question of whether the settlement indicated the investigation was deficient, as the office was not involved in the civil case.

The lawsuit alleged that some of the officers involved in attempting to arrest Chiefstick were not equipped with non-lethal weapons and that there was no "plan, tactic, strategy, or communication on how to approach" Chiefstick at the event.

The lawsuit claimed that Keller grabbed Chiefstick from behind without issuing a clear command and that Chiefstick tried to "de-escalate" the situation by telling officers to "chill out." The lawsuit quotes a witness saying that the screwdriver Chiefstick was holding went through the air, leaving him unarmed.

The city issued a statement on Friday, saying, "We recognize the deep pain the Chiefstick family and tribal members have suffered, and we regret and empathize with their loss. We hope this settlement will help the family and our respective communities begin to heal and move forward with mutual respect."

When contacted Friday afternoon by the Kitsap Sun, Mayor Becky Erickson declined to comment.

The settlement is the second U.S. District Court lawsuit to settle since October for a fatal law enforcement shooting in Kitsap County.

In October, Pierce County agreed to pay $3.5 million the family of a man mortally wounded in 2017, Brent Heath, following a chase from Key Peninsula to Port Orchard. A Pierce County sheriff's deputy who chased Heath, Carl Shanks, shot Heath in the head after Heath's car had been disabled. He died about a year later. Kitsap prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Shanks.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo to pay Chiefstick children $2 million in lawsuit settlement