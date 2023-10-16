POULSBO – A body was found on a sidewalk off Winton Lane, on the west side of Poulsbo, Sunday morning, and police are investigating the death as a homicide, according to a Poulsbo police news release.

Police responded to the area off Viking Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Sunday on a report of an injured male lying unconscious on a sidewalk, according to the news release. First responders arrived and determined that the man, who had "obvious physical trauma," was dead.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating to determine the cause of death. Police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Poulsbo Police Department at 360-779-3113.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo police investigating body found on sidewalk as homicide